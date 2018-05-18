Man stabbed after interrupting another man burglarizing his car in Costa Mesa

A man was stabbed after he interrupted another man burglarizing his vehicle Friday morning in Costa Mesa, police said.
Officers responded to a report of the incident at about 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Costa Mesa Street.
The victim had walked outside to his car to find another man inside it, police Lt. Joyce LaPointe said. When he confronted the burglar, he was stabbed with an unknown object as the burglar tried to run away, LaPointe said.
The burglar fled on a black mountain bike with a saddlebag on the side, LaPointe said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The burglar was described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and dressed in black, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Costa Mesa Police Department's dispatch line at (714) 754-5252.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN