SWAT team helps end 6-hour standoff with assault suspect in Newport Beach

A roughly six-hour standoff with Newport Beach police ended Tuesday night with a man being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his father.

Newport Beach police responded to the 800 block of 15th Street at about 4:30 p.m. after a man reported that his adult son, who had just been released from a rehabilitation program, had hit him, Lt. Randy Querry said.

The father was taken to a hospital.

When police arrived, the son went outside, yelled at officers and went back in the home and refused to come out, Querry said. Officers heard him yelling and breaking items, Querry said.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to coax the man out, and at about 6 p.m., police called a SWAT team to assist, Querry said.

At about 10:30, the SWAT team used gas to get the man to leave the home.

Scott Patrick Cole, 36, was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury, Querry said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN