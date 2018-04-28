DAILY PILOT

Police surround RV reported stolen in Fountain Valley; no suspect found

By
Apr 27, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Police surround a recreational vehicle that was reported stolen and found in a parking lot on Talbert Avenue in Fountain Valley on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Hannah Fry)

Officers with guns drawn used a police dog to search a recreational vehicle found in the parking lot of a Fountain Valley office complex after it was reported stolen Friday afternoon. They did not find a suspect.

Authorities said the Winnebago Navion was reported stolen from the nearby Mike Thompson's RV Super Store at 10480 Talbert Ave. about 4 p.m.

Shortly after, Fountain Valley police found the vehicle down the street in the parking lot of the Hyundai Motor America offices, said Huntington Beach police Sgt. Ryan Reilly.

Police search the inside of an RV found in a parking lot in Fountain Valley after it was reported stolen Friday afternoon.
Police search the inside of an RV found in a parking lot in Fountain Valley after it was reported stolen Friday afternoon. (Photo by Daniel Langhorne)

A half-dozen patrol cars from Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley blocked the parking lot's exits at about 4:30 p.m. and officers surrounded the vehicle.

Authorities made several announcements over a loudspeaker for any occupants of the RV to exit "with their hands up."

After about an hour, officers and the dog searched the vehicle, but no one was inside.

