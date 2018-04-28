Police surround RV reported stolen in Fountain Valley; no suspect found

Officers with guns drawn used a police dog to search a recreational vehicle found in the parking lot of a Fountain Valley office complex after it was reported stolen Friday afternoon. They did not find a suspect.
Authorities said the Winnebago Navion was reported stolen from the nearby Mike Thompson's RV Super Store at 10480 Talbert Ave. about 4 p.m.
Shortly after, Fountain Valley police found the vehicle down the street in the parking lot of the Hyundai Motor America offices, said Huntington Beach police Sgt. Ryan Reilly.
A half-dozen patrol cars from Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley blocked the parking lot's exits at about 4:30 p.m. and officers surrounded the vehicle.
Authorities made several announcements over a loudspeaker for any occupants of the RV to exit "with their hands up."
After about an hour, officers and the dog searched the vehicle, but no one was inside.
UPDATES:
