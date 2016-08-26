Newport-Mesa students show improvement in math and English testing

During the second year of new state standardized tests in math and English language arts, Newport-Mesa Unified School District students showed moderate improvement over last year. More than half either met or exceeded the exams' standards.

Beginning in January, nearly 3.2 million students in grades 3-8 and 11 at more than 11,000 public schools statewide took the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as the "Smarter Balanced" assessments.

This year, about 11,400 Newport-Mesa students completed the online exams, which ask participants to write clearly, think critically and solve complex problems.

In the district, 58% of students who were tested met or exceeded state standards in English language arts. Within that same pool of test-takers, 51% met or exceeded math standards.

English and math scores showed a 4% increase in students who met or exceeded the standards.

All tested grade levels showed improved scores for both English and math standards, according to the district. Newport-Mesa's English-learners also showed growth in English language arts scores.

"I am pleased to see positive growth in all grade levels throughout the district," Newport-Mesa Supt. Fred Navarro said in a statement. "This is a good indication that the collaborative efforts of teachers and staff, and the dedication of our students, are moving in the right direction. There is still a lot of work to be done, and we will not shy away from that challenge."

Scores for four schools — Newport Harbor and Estancia high schools and Adams and Sonora elementary schools — showed growth of more than 10% in English and math, according to a district news release.

Overall, just 49% of all students tested in California either met or exceeded the English standards, while 37% did so in math. Compared with last year, the number of students passing in English increased by 4%, while the math number increased by 3%.

Education officials consider the exams more rigorous than the previous Standardized Testing and Reporting program, or STAR.