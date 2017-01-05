What does Newport Harbor need? Statues, one resident proposes

When Michael Lawler sails through Newport Harbor, he sees potential for more public art and an opportunity to give a nod to the city's history.

Lawler, a Newport Beach resident and an avid boater, unveiled a proposal during a Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Marine Committee meeting Tuesday to add statues at various locations around the harbor. The idea, which he came up with several years ago, has changed over time but is still in its infancy, he said.

His presentation to the committee, which meets monthly to discuss marine issues, was a way "to see if this idea is going to have legs and see if it's something that's going to be accepted by the community," Lawler said.

At the harbor entrance on the west jetty, Lawler proposes building a statue of a sailor to pay homage to the Newport Harbor High School mascot.

A statue of a sea king, in keeping with the face of Corona del Mar High School, would grace the east jetty.

The statues would incorporate lights to help guide sailors traveling into the harbor, Lawler said.

"This would be a great source of pride for all our high school students," he said. "It would be a great source of pride for all the residents of Newport Beach, because one way or another, the high schools are so interwoven in the fabric and culture of the community."

Lawler also envisions statues at the three channel markers around the bay. A statue of late movie actor and Newport Beach resident John Wayne would mark Duke's Point, reminding tourists and locals where Wayne's house once sat overlooking the harbor.

A likeness of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European explorer to sail the California coast, would stand at the marker at Bay Island, and a statue of Vasco Nunez de Balboa, a Spanish explorer and Balboa Island's namesake, would overlook the point near Turquoise Avenue and South Bayfront.

Funding for the statues has not been hammered out, and Lawler said he is weighing whether to seek private donations, ask the city to chip in or a combination of both.

He loosely estimated that each statue would cost at least $100,000.

To move forward, the idea would have to be reviewed by the city arts and harbor commissions and ultimately the City Council. The California Coastal Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard likely also would have to sign off on various aspects of the project, according to city staff.

Lawler said he's been encouraged by the popularity of the statue of Ben Carlson, a Newport Beach lifeguard who died while helping a distressed swimmer in 2014. That artwork was unveiled last year at McFadden Square, attracting tourists and locals who stop to have their picture taken with it.

"With the popularity of Facebook and social media, people send their pictures to all their friends and on and on, so there's great marketing value for people wanting to take pictures around Newport Beach," Lawler said.

Mayor Kevin Muldoon, who attended Tuesday's presentation, said he's a fan of sculptures with historical significance.

"I personally love it," Muldoon said of Lawler's idea. "I just like the idea of highlighting our culture."

