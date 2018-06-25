Brush fire damages storage containers in Huntington Beach

A small brush fire behind businesses in Huntington Beach damaged a group of storage containers Sunday, fire officials said.
Huntington Beach firefighters responded to Whittier Wood Products at 17661 Sampson Lane shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a commercial structure fire.
When fire crews arrived, the blaze, which began near railroad tracks next to a business, had spread to storage containers. Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly, officials said.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.