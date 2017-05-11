Newport summer anchorage is set for May 26 opening

Newport Beach’s summer anchorage is coming back for a third year, starting May 26.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the return of the anchorage west of Lido Isle for another seasonal trial. It will be open through Sept. 17.

The anchorage will follow the same rules and boundaries as last year’s, which set aside about five acres in the turning basin to give visiting sailors a free place to stay for up to five days.

When the city Harbor Commission voted in March to allow for a third consecutive trial run, it didn’t directly approve making the anchorage a permanent summer fixture but did mention that if it’s successful this year, commissioners would consider the possibility.

More than 60 different vessels used the west anchorage last year, with 21 of them making overnight stays or repeat visits.

Newport Harbor’s year-round public anchorage is between the eastern tip of Lido Isle and the west side of Bay Island. City staff says it often becomes overcrowded during the summer.

