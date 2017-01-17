F.V. man, 65, dies after being found in surf at Bolsa Chica State Beach

A surfer who died after lifeguards pulled him from the water at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Saturday morning has been identified as a 65-year-old Fountain Valley man.

Orange County coroner's officials identified him as Steven Cameron.

Lifeguards found Cameron unresponsive in the ocean near lifeguard Tower 16 at Bolsa Chica in Huntington Beach at 8:22 a.m. He was taken to Huntington Beach Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The cause of death has not been determined, authorities said.