Man sought in theft of guitar and case from Guitar Center in Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a guitar and case from a Guitar Center in January.

Surveillance footage shows a man entering the store at 18361 Euclid St. on Jan. 12 and selecting a Gibson guitar and a guitar case. The man remained in the store for about an hour before placing the guitar in the case and walking out, according to police.

The man was described as in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Ben Roddy at (714) 593-4465 or ben.roddy@fountainvalley.org.

