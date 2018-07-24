Two Newport Beach businesses damaged after Tesla crashes into building

A nail salon and beauty supply store were damaged when a Tesla slammed into a building in Newport Beach on Monday, police said.
The crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at 3601 Jamboree Road. The Tesla’s driver was parking the car when it crashed into the Bellavie Nail Lounge, continued through a wall and into the Planet Beauty store, police said.
Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella told City News Service the car was not on auto-pilot at the time and it appears the cause of the crash was “operator error.”
The driver was not injured, but a woman standing outside the building sustained cuts and scrapes. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, City News Service reported.