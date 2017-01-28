Thousands celebrate Vietnamese New Year

Visitors flocked to local events this weekend to celebrate Vietnamese New Year, known as Tet.

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is hosting the three-day UVSA Tet Festival, which started Friday and ends Sunday.

The festival, presented by the nonprofit Union of Vietnamese Student Associations, includes lion dancing, pho eating contests and a talent show.

Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive. Tickets are $5 online and $6 at the gate. For more information, visit tetfestival.org.

A musical celebration was held Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley with a Tet concert featuring Vietnamese artists, firecrackers and raffle prizes.

Other local celebrations of Lunar New Year are being held at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Fashion Island in Newport Beach and UC Irvine.

South Coast Plaza will offer free live entertainment Sunday and Feb. 4-5 at Carousel Court and Jewel Court.

Fashion Island will have free entertainment from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Neiman Marcus-Boomingdale's Courtyard.

Several stores and restaurants at both malls will offer Lunar New Year promotions.

UC Irvine will host free Lunar New Year academic activities, cultural entertainment and more from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday.