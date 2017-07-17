3 women suspected of stealing Louis Vuitton luggage from Fashion Island store

Three San Francisco women were arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing high-end Louis Vuitton luggage from the Neiman Marcus department store at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

Employees of the Louis Vuitton boutique inside the store at 601 Newport Center Drive called police shortly after noon Saturday to report that three women grabbed two pieces of designer luggage and fled in a black SUV, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Soon afterward, Costa Mesa police saw a vehicle believed to be the one involved and arrested the occupants, Manzella said.

Azanaye Anne Cail, 24, Loyresha Racine Gage, 28, and Shonnece Laniece Rodgers, 23, were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.

Cail was booked into Orange County Jail and released after posting bond Sunday.

Gage and Rodgers were in jail with bail set at $20,000 and $50,000, respectively, according to jail records.

Manzella said police are looking into the possibility of a link between Saturday’s burglary and the July 9 theft of designer handbags from Bloomingdale’s at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, but said it is too early to determine whether they are related.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN