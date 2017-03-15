OCC trespasser tells janitors he has a gun, police say; suspect arrested, no weapon found

A Riverside man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of trespassing at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa and telling campus janitors he had a gun, police said.

OCC public safety officers called Costa Mesa police at about 12:30 a.m. to report a man trespassing in the campus's math and business computer building, said police Sgt. Dan Miles.

Miles said police received a report about 10 minutes later that the man told janitors he had a firearm but that they didn't see a weapon.

Costa Mesa police and a Huntington Beach helicopter crew responded, evacuated the security office and the janitors and gave the man multiple orders to leave the building. The man refused, and officers entered the building and took him into custody, Miles said.

Officers did not find a weapon on the man, Miles said.

Sunny Thompson Greensky, 37, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and making criminal threats, according to police.

