A feast of fundraising at annual Tip-A-Cop event in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police officers' motto of "protect and serve" took on a new meaning Thursday night.

About 30 officers, with help from a dozen police Explorers, took a four-hour break from crimefighting to serve dinner to customers at Claim Jumper at South Coast Plaza as part of the Tip-A-Cop event to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Police departments throughout the country participate in the annual fundraiser.

The rules are simple. Officers act as waiters and waitresses, and all the tips they receive throughout the night go to the Special Olympics.

Diners could participate in a raffle with prizes donated by South Coast Plaza restaurants and stores, including Tiffany & Co., Sephora and Yves Saint Laurent.