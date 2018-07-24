Newport officers pitch in for Special Olympics at restaurant Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

Several Newport Beach police officers served as celebrity hosts Monday at Javier’s restaurant on East Coast Highway for a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Southern California.
Special Olympics athlete Max Grasso, an animation artist who attends Cal State Long Beach, shared his story with customers.
“Even though I have a disability, autism, I have many abilities,” he said. “Being on a team changes your outlook on life, because it’s a family.”
The event raised $8,254, according to the Police Department.
Susan Hoffman is a contributor to Times Community News. Staff Writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.