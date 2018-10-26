Torelli Realty scares up some fun during annual Pumpkin Patch

Costa Mesa-based Torelli Realty scared up some fun Thursday during its annual community Pumpkin Patch.
The free community event — held at the agency's office in Mesa Verde — included a pumpkin giveaway and opportunities to garnish the gourds.
Attendees also were able to visit a petting zoo and get their faces painted.
The event’s origins can be traced to 1984, when pumpkins were distributed door-to-door to more than 3,000 homes in Mesa Verde.
The event typically draws 250 to 500 visitors, according to organizers.