Newport mayor to hold town hall meeting Monday

The Newport Beach shark education website, short-term lodging and boardwalk safety will be among the topics discussed at Mayor Diane Dixon's town hall meeting Monday.

Attendees will also hear updates on the county's plan to dredge sand from the mouth of the Santa Ana River — the area known as dog beach — and use it to replenish other beaches.

The Orange County Task Force on Drowning Prevention's efforts will also be discussed.

Residents are encouraged to bring their questions and suggestions on Newport Beach issues, projects and programs to the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.