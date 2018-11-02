Motorcyclist killed in crash involving big rig on 405

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
A 33-year-old Stanton man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was headed north on the 405 to the Harbor Boulevard off-ramp just after 5:30 a.m. when the motorcycle struck the rear of a big rig, ejecting the rider, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Hyundai Elantra traveling behind the Kawasaki struck the motorcyclist, the CHP said.
The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead upon paramedics’ arrival, said Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department spokesman Chris Coates.
The Harbor Boulevard off-ramp was closed for an hour beginning just before 6 a.m., the CHP said.
No arrests were made in connection with the crash.
The Harbor off-ramp was closed again from about 8 to 9 a.m. when a pole was reported to be on fire. It wasn’t clear whether the crash and the fire were related.