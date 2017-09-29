No permit means no Newport Beach Triathlon this weekend

This weekend’s planned Newport Beach Triathlon has been called off because it could not secure a city permit.

Newport Beach’s Recreation and Senior Services Department denied triathlon organizer Pacific Sports a special-event permit for Sunday’s planned race because its application was incomplete.

Specifically, it was missing proof from Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort that Pacific Sports had permission to access the Dunes’ property for the swim portion of the event, city spokeswoman Tara Finnigan said in an email.

Finnigan said it’s not usual for event applications to be incomplete.

The city initially denied the permit in August. City Manager Dave Kiff denied an appeal last week.

“Though recognizing the situation and this announcement are disappointing, it is essential to the future of the event to allow the city’s administrative process to play out,” Pacific Sports’ Jack Caress said on the event’s website.

The triathlon, which bills itself as the longest-running triathlon in the world, has been held since 1978.

“The Newport Beach Triathlon has had a long history here and we continue to hope that the parties involved can address any outstanding issues and the event will return to town at a future date,” Finnigan said.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD