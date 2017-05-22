Fair & Event Center trucks in fun for kids at benefit for Make-A-Wish

Children climbed in, around and on a collection of more than 100 trucks at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Saturday as part of an event benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Truck Adventures for Kids gave youngsters an up-close and behind-the-wheel look at nearly every kind of truck imaginable, including military, public safety and construction.

Drivers and other professionals were on hand to explain the inner workings of the rigs and answer questions.

Guests also got to see some of the vehicles in action during demonstrations.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Make-A-Wish program in Orange County and the Inland Empire, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.