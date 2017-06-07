2 people protesting district attorney’s reelection fundraiser hit by car in Costa Mesa

An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union and another man protesting a fundraiser in Costa Mesa for Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas were injured when they were struck by a car outside the venue Tuesday night, a protest organizer said Wednesday.

Costa Mesa police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at about 8:20 p.m. at Turnip Rose Elite Catering at 1901 Newport Blvd., where a fundraiser for Rackauckas’ reelection campaign was being held.

Police did not release the identities of the people who were hit. However, Ronnie Sandoval, who helped organize the protest, identified them as Brendan Hamme, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Southern California, and Jordan Hoiberg, an activist with the Socialist Party USA.

Sandoval said about 10 people were protesting outside Turnip Rose when a silver Chrysler exiting the parking lot struck Hamme and Hoiberg as they were crossing a street. Hoiberg appeared to be hit on an elbow, she said.

It wasn’t clear what street they were crossing. It also wasn’t clear whether the driver of the car had attended the fundraiser.

“It was a blatant hit-and-run,” Sandoval said. “Brendan was crossing the street and the [driver] stepped on the gas, hit the brake and then just floored it.”

Sandoval said she heard the car’s engine roar and saw Hamme holding onto the hood as the driver sped away.

“He [Hamme] was just looking up at us in shock,” Sandoval said. “We were all in shock.”

Police said they are investigating the crash.

According to Sandoval, Hamme was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, where he was treated for injuries including a concussion. He was released early Wednesday.

Hoiberg’s condition was unknown.

A statement Wednesday from the Rackauckas campaign read: “We are aware of an incident involving an aggressive mob of protesters who were blocking cars and confronting guests as they were leaving last night’s event. We have no further information at this time.”

Tuesday’s fundraiser, presented by the Lincoln Club, a business and political organization, was held to raise money for Rackauckas’ 2018 election campaign.

“I will be running on the strong track record of our office, where I oversee and am responsible for the performance of hundreds of attorneys, investigators and professional staff who work tirelessly to ensure the administration of justice in our county,” Rackauckas wrote in a letter on the Lincoln Club website.

A group called People Enraged Over Persecutors and Law Enforcement, a coalition of organizations and residents, encouraged people to protest the fundraiser, citing what they believe to be corruption by the district attorney’s office.

“His corruption has led to an erosion of trust in our criminal justice system and local government,” organizers wrote on a Facebook event page promoting the protest.

The district attorney’s office has been accused of routinely denying defendants fair trials by using jailhouse informants to secretly gather evidence.

Rackauckas recently was accused by investigators with the DA’s office of interfering in multiple investigations, covering up criminal conduct by police and using his position to help supporters and retaliate against employees who express opposition.

One protester Tuesday held a sign with Rackauckas’ picture and the message “Rackauckas must resign.” Another held a posterboard reading “Who prosecutes the OCDA?”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Costa Mesa police Det. Darren Wood at (714) 754-5264.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN