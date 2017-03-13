Irvine resident arrested in theft cases at UCI library

An Irvine man has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts at UC Irvine's Langson Library over the past several months, campus police said.

Last month, UCI police published photos captured by a security camera of a man apparently stealing wallets and purses from the library. After the thefts, stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at local businesses, UCI police said.

Joshua Kh Kim, 23, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, theft by access card and petty theft, campus police said. He was released from custody later Thursday.

Police said they connected Kim to the crimes when community members contacted authorities after seeing the photos published on social media and in the news.

