Man and woman wearing firefighter gear while sitting inside a U-Haul arrested in Laguna Beach

A man and a woman wearing first responder gear in a U-Haul truck were arrested early Sunday in Laguna Beach after police said they found drugs and stolen property in the car.

A resident called police shortly after 5 a.m. to report that a suspicious U-Haul truck with its back door open was parked in the 400 block of Panorama Drive, said Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man and woman dressed in firefighter emergency response gear sitting inside the truck.

Officers searched the U-Haul and said they found a meth pipe and property that had recently been reported stolen in Laguna Beach, Cota said.

Upon further investigation, Laguna Beach detectives found that a firefighter vacationing in Laguna from Los Angeles County reported that his firefighter uniform and equipment had been stolen from his car, Cota said.

Detectives also discovered that the truck had been reported missing from U-Haul for more than a month, he said.

Travis Alexander, 33, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine.

Alexander is being held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Robin Griffin, 23, of Buena Park was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant in connection to possession of a stolen vehicle, Cota said.

Griffin is being held in Orange County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

