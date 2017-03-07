SUV thief rams gate on way out of Costa Mesa impound lot

Police are trying to determine who stole an SUV from an impound lot in Costa Mesa early Tuesday.

Costa Mesa officers responded to G&W Towing at 965 W. 18th St. about 1 a.m. after employees reported that a 2005 Ford Expedition had been stolen from the impound lot, said police Sgt. Dan Miles.

Employees told police they were inside the business when they heard a loud noise, which they later determined was someone driving the Ford through the front gate, Miles said. The vehicle had been impounded Feb. 26 and the keys were inside, Miles said.

Surveillance video showed someone get into the vehicle, ram the gate and drive away.

Police do not have a description of the driver.

