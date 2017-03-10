Fountain Valley police arrest 2 in connection with stolen vehicle

Two men were arrested in Fountain Valley as they tried to enter a stolen vehicle, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Fountain Valley police officer on patrol at a strip mall at 16141 Harbor Blvd. saw an unoccupied vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to police. As the officer was watching, some people approached the vehicle.

Mark Spitsen Courtesy of Fountain Valley Police Department

Mark Spitsen, 41, of Incline Village, Nev., was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $20,000, according to jail records.

Timothy Obrien, 53, of Dana Point was arrested in connection with two outstanding warrants on allegations of camping in a public park and possession of a controlled substance, according to police and court records.

Obrien was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $4,000, jail records show.

