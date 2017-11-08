Local events will honor Veterans Day on Saturday

Saturday is Veterans Day, America’s annual tribute to those who served in the armed forces, and several local events will mark the occasion:

OC Fair & Event Center to host Salute to Veterans

The OC Fair & Event Center will honor veterans during a free community event Saturday.

Salute to Veterans will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive. It will feature a complimentary lunch, military vehicles and reenactments, bounce houses, music and dance performances and 70 booths providing information about services and other resources available to veterans.

Guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items that will go to veterans in need.

For more information about the event, which is presented in collaboration with the Orange County Market Place and state labor unions, visit ocfair.com.

Segerstrom Center to salute veterans at Argyros Plaza

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa will host a Veterans Day celebration Saturday in the new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

The event will kick off with the presentation of colors and the national anthem at 10:55 a.m. and run until about 2 p.m.

Visitors can watch performances, talk with representatives of veteran-related organizations and help compile care packages that will be sent to active military service members.

For more information, visit scfta.org.

Annual Huntington Beach ceremony set at Pier Plaza

American Legion Post 133 in Huntington Beach will present its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza.

Admission is free for the event at 325 Pacific Coast Hwy.

For more information, call (714) 536-3855.

Fountain Valley’s Heritage Park to host VFW ceremony

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will present a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Park in Fountain Valley.

The park is at 17641 Los Alamos St., behind City Hall.

Huntington Beach car show will collect donations for vets

The Surf City Veterans Day Car Show comes to Huntington City Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring about 275 woodies, hot rods, muscle cars, exotics, Volkswagens and more.

Donations to benefit U.S. veterans wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan will be accepted throughout the show.

Admission is free for spectators. The cost to register a car for the show is $30 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Veterans get free registration with proof of veteran status.

The event will be in the beach parking lot on Pacific Coast Highway across from the Waterfront Beach Resort and the Hyatt Regency hotel.

To register, call (714) 609-0765.

Costa Mesa church to host LGBTQ Veterans Day event

Resurrection Beach Metropolitan Community Church, an LGBTQ-founded church based in Costa Mesa, will host a Veterans Day event Saturday about transgender Civil War soldiers and current issues facing transgender people in the United States.

The event will be led by Scott Angus, an assistant professor of studio art at Maryville University in St. Louis.

Sessions will be at 2 and 7 p.m. at the church, 3303 Harbor Blvd. Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/2zvm4Kf.

For more information, visit facebook.com/resurrectionbeachmcc.