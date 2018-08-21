DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

'The Vic' crowns skimboarding champions in Laguna Beach

By Daily Pilot staff
Aug 21, 2018 | 10:40 AM

The annual Victoria World Championships of Skimboarding, also known as “the Vic,” carved the waves over the weekend at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach, ending with a couple of repeat winners in major categories.

Blair Conklin successfully defended his 2017 title in the Pro Men division, defeating runner-up Lucas Fink and third-place finisher Johnny Weber.

Advertisement

In the Pro Women division, Amber Torrealba bested 2017 winner Jordan Sitea and third-place finisher Kelsey Bloome.

Amanda Fierro repeated her 2017 victory in the Amateur Women division.

Advertisement

This year’s winners in age-group divisions:

8 and under: Paul Carey

9-11: Keanu Mir-Scaer

12-14: Jude Young

15-17: Zack Henderson

18-21: Timmy Vitella

22-24: Matthew Hammond

25-29: Daniel Norris

30-39: John Salinas

40 and up: Keith Peery

Advertisement
Advertisement