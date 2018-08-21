'The Vic' crowns skimboarding champions in Laguna Beach

The annual Victoria World Championships of Skimboarding, also known as “the Vic,” carved the waves over the weekend at Aliso Beach in Laguna Beach, ending with a couple of repeat winners in major categories.
Blair Conklin successfully defended his 2017 title in the Pro Men division, defeating runner-up Lucas Fink and third-place finisher Johnny Weber.
In the Pro Women division, Amber Torrealba bested 2017 winner Jordan Sitea and third-place finisher Kelsey Bloome.
Amanda Fierro repeated her 2017 victory in the Amateur Women division.
This year’s winners in age-group divisions:
8 and under: Paul Carey
9-11: Keanu Mir-Scaer
12-14: Jude Young
15-17: Zack Henderson
18-21: Timmy Vitella
22-24: Matthew Hammond
25-29: Daniel Norris
30-39: John Salinas
40 and up: Keith Peery