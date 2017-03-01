'Vicar of Starbucks' gives Ash Wednesday blessings

Ash Wednesday

Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees of St. James the Great Episcopal Church in Newport Beach draws a cross on Charlene Ashendorf’s forehead as she offers Ash Wednesday blessings at a Starbucks in Costa Mesa

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees of St. James the Great Episcopal Church in Newport Beach draws a cross on Charlene Ashendorf’s forehead as she offers Ash Wednesday blessings at a Starbucks in Costa Mesa (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)