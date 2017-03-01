'Vicar of Starbucks' gives Ash Wednesday blessings

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees of St. James the Great Episcopal Church in Newport Beach offered blessings and administered ash crosses Wednesday at a Starbucks in Eastside Costa Mesa for Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
Voorhees is sometimes known as the "Vicar of Starbucks" because she conducts meetings, pastoral care and other church matters at coffeehouses. Her congregation has been locked out of its former church property amid a dispute involving the sale of the land to a developer.