Look out, Twitter: State OKs funding for snail-like water wheel

The water wheel’s design lends itself to whimsy. The vessel would look like a snail with a paddlewheel, or a conch shell crossed with a steamboat. In Baltimore, the first city in the United States to use a water wheel, a googly-eyed trash wheel family — “Mr. Trash Wheel,” “Professor Trash Wheel” and “Capt. Trash Wheel” — gobbles rubbish from the waters around the port city. All three have Twitter accounts.