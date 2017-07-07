Manager of downtown Huntington Beach group resigns

Susan Welfringer has resigned after serving for five years as manager of the Huntington Beach Downtown Business Improvement District.

“Since Susan joined our organization in 2012, she has been a valuable member of our team,” BID president Steve Daniel said in a press release. “Her work and contributions, including the extended hours of dedication, are greatly honored and appreciated.”

Welfringer helped improve signature events that the downtown business group puts on, including Chili at the Beach, Surf City Days, Halloweenfest and the Miracle on Main Street tree lighting, the press release says.

A business improvement district is a public-private partnership that aims to revitalize a commercial neighborhood. Huntington Beach has three, including the Auto Dealers BID and the Hotel/Motel BID.

Welfringer informed the group’s board of directors on June 30 that she would be stepping down.

“The greatest common denominator in all of my experiences is building relationships and making connections with and for people,” Welfringer said in the press release. “As a resident, I am grateful to the downtown business community and BID organization for all they do to make Huntington Beach an amazing place to live, shop, dine, and play. It’s been an honor to work with such a passionate group of leaders.”

The BID board of directors will begin their search over the next few weeks to replace the position.

benjamin.brazil@latimes.com

Twitter:@benbrazilpilot