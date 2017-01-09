Werner Escher, credited with transforming South Coast Plaza, dies at 85

Werner Escher, a longtime South Coast Plaza executive credited with transforming the luxury Costa Mesa shopping center into a world-class destination, has died.

The Newport Beach resident, who had been the center's executive director of domestic and foreign markets, died Friday after a brief illness, South Coast Plaza officials said. He was 85.

In an internal statement sent to South Coast Plaza employees, David Grant, the center's general manager, said Escher "was instrumental in bringing the world to South Coast Plaza and bringing South Coast Plaza to a global audience. His efforts over the years helped make South Coast Plaza a renowned international destination."

Grant said Escher "embodied the best of South Coast Plaza with his instinctive grasp of diplomacy, his charming demeanor, his work ethic, his focus on great customer service and his loyalty and dedication to the company."

Escher was a frequent world traveler, with a particular focus on China and Japan in recent years, according to Grant.

"Werner is considered to be of celebrity status in China that few others can claim," he added.

Escher is survived by his wife, Diane, and their children, whose names were not immediately available Monday.

Grant said plans for a public memorial service are pending. South Coast Plaza management is accepting cards, which will be forwarded to Escher's family.

