Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club welcomes summer

Summer is coming, and yacht clubs across Newport Beach are welcoming the warmer seafaring months with opening-day festivities.

With fluttering dress flags on their boats and club blazers on their backs, members of the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar formally greeted the boating season Saturday with a salute from a Harbor Patrol fire boat, introduction of officers and other club leaders and recognition of Marines invited from Camp Pendleton.

To cap the ceremony, the club raised its triangular burgee and fired its cannon.