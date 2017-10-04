Woman orders yoga mat but gets illegal drugs worth $400,000 shipped from Newport Beach

A South Carolina woman was shocked when she opened a package she received in the mail and found it contained a large bag of illegal drugs that authorities say was shipped from Newport Beach.

The Rock Hill resident, who requested anonymity, said she met her mail carrier outside her home expecting to receive the yoga mat she had ordered.

Instead, the woman was handed a heavy box and a bag of pills that had spilled out of the package, ABC reported.

According to WSOC-TV, the box contained about 20,000 oxycodone pills worth an estimated $400,000.

The woman said she immediately called police.

York County drug agents said the box was shipped from Newport Beach.

Drug unit commander Marvin Brown said such drugs are usually shipped to “vacant apartments [and] homes where people have gone to work for the day.” A pickup person usually waits outside the home to accept the package, he said.

Brown said he thinks whoever mailed the box probably meant to send it to the woman’s former address because no one is living there.

However, the street name was misspelled on the package, so the post office found the woman’s current address and forwarded it to her, he said.

“The dealers weren’t as intelligent as they thought they were,” Brown said.

The pills have been taken into evidence by the Rock Hill Police Department. The narcotics team said it will try to trace the package to find out who sent it and who was supposed to receive it.