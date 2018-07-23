DAILY PILOT

Costa Mesa dachshund is again the top dog at Wiener Nationals

By
Jul 23, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Baby Bo of Costa Mesa sprints to victory Saturday for his second consecutive Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals championship. (Los Alamitos Race Course)

Baby Bo’s hot streak continues.

The dashing dachshund of Costa Mesa scored his second straight victory in the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals on Saturday when he covered the 50-yard distance at Los Alamitos Race Course in 6.7 seconds.

It wasn’t a personal record — he clocked 5.8 seconds in his preliminary heat last year — but it was an improvement on the 7.05 seconds he ran in his 2017 championship race.

The 2-year-old bested challengers from Norwalk, Buena Park, Tustin, Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, Gardena and South Gate in this year’s final race. He and owners Katherine and Eddie Kirshner took home a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy blanket and a doghouse in the shape of a Wienerschnitzel restaurant.

The triumph makes Baby Bo the fourth two-time winner in the Wiener Nationals’ 23-year history.

He also won the 2017 Hall-O-Wiener and the 2018 Spring Bark, both at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, between his Wiener Nationals titles.

The Wiener Nationals is a fundraising event for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

