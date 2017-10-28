Segerstrom Center unveils new plaza with all-day party

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning for the grand opening of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, which will host dozens of free music, dance and film performances in an effort to draw more of Orange County's diverse cultures.

The 56,100-square-foot, $15-million public plaza features a large stage and a smaller stage with plenty of seating as well as a courtyard and a 60-foot-wide fountain that creates arches of water as high as 24 feet. A new cafe, Center 360, sits next to the stages.

Several visitors Saturday tried the restaurant as local officials spoke on the main stage.

“We are transforming ourselves into the art center of the future,” said Segerstrom Center President Terry Dwyer. “We are becoming a community resource that is … inclusive.”

The plaza signals a new movement at Segerstrom to engage what it calls underserved portions of the county and encourage community building.

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said she is “thrilled” that the center has chosen to take on the challenge of making the arts accessible for everyone in the community.

“We have become the cultural center of the county,” Foley said.

The ceremony also celebrated the opening of the Center for Dance and Innovation, which provides a wide range of activities to help engage new audiences. The center’s studios and classrooms include the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and a dance and music school for children with disabilities.

The center also will host community events, dance training and other workshops.

The goal of the new projects, along with the Center Without Boundaries program — which connects Segerstrom with non-cultural institutions through partnerships — is to serve as a nexus between art and the entire community.

In an interview after her speech, Foley said it’s important for everyone to have access to the arts. Participating in dance and theater helped provide her with direction in life, she said.

Dwyer said providing regular free programs is a new idea for the Segerstrom Center. It wanted to “remove economic barriers to make sure [it is] contributing in every possible way to the future of the county,” he said.

The plaza’s namesakes, Newport Beach philanthropists Julianne and George Argyros, officially dedicated the new space. The crowd stood and cheered as a brass band began to play atop the cafe on a balcony overlooking the stage. Various musical artists were slated to continue playing until 10 p.m.

Costa Mesa resident Ward Nickless said the initiative to make the center more accessible to diverse populations is a “fantastic” idea.

“It’s nice to see culture doesn’t come with a price tag,” Nickless said.

Nov. 3: “Prelude to Ella,” 7 to 8 p.m., before a Pacific Symphony tribute concert to Ella Fitzgerald

Nov. 4: “A Touch of Persia,” 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 8 and 15: “Something Rotten!” pre-show music, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 11: “Center Salutes Our Veterans,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 18: “Tango Party on the Plaza,” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 to 10 and Dec. 12 to 17: “Holidays Around the World,” times vary; check bit.ly/2ub2ovB

Dec. 20 to 23: “The Sound of Motown,” 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. (also 1 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 23)

Jan. 6: Dia de los Reyes, time to be determined

Jan. 19 and 20: “Jersey Boys” pre-show music, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

