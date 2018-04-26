The Crowd: Luminaires raise funds for Doheny Eye Institute

"I didn't have a dad," Nusz said. "My mentor Ben gave me the only job I had ever had as a young man until I moved to California to go to law school which he paid for. My 15-year-old son is named Ben and my 19-year-old daughter Morgan would have been named Ben if it was completely up to me. Bottom line is that I owe Ben my life, and most importantly he inspires me to serve and give back through CASA."