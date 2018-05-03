The Crowd: Alzheimer's Orange County hosts 19th annual charity gala at Balboa Bay Resort

Dr. Jon LaPook, a medical correspondent for CBS News, recently fronted a segment on "60 Minutes" focusing on his 10-year interaction with a middle-aged couple dealing with Alzheimer's disease.
LaPook's journey began in 2008 when the wife, at 65, was showing early signs of the affliction. Her husband, a retired NYC cop, was her primary caregiver and companion. In his first meeting with them in their home the wife was lucid, looked healthy and strong, but was clearly having difficulty with short-term memory. When LaPook asked her age, she hesitated, having to think about it, then answered correctly.
Her husband responded with confidence that he could handle her care, that they would manage and make it work together. "After all she has done for me," he said, "It's now my turn."
Over the next 10 years LaPook made intermittent visits observing the changes in the patient. They were demonstrative with each passing year.
In his most recent visit in January 2018, the patient's decline was "heart-wrenching." The "60 Minutes" camera moved in on a woman bent over in a wheelchair, totally nonfunctioning, nonverbal and silent. LaPook checked her vitals.
"Her pulse is strong. Her heart is strong," he said with sadness. The follow-up interview with her husband was even more alarming.
"I have seriously considered suicide," the man shared. "I wanted to put a gun to my head."
An alarmed LaPook made certain the man's desperation was fleeting.
"Taking care of my wife has been the hardest job I've ever had, much harder than anything I faced as a NYC cop."
It was at this point that the husband could no longer function as his wife's caregiver. Physically, emotionally and financially drained, he had no choice but to institutionalize her.
Alzheimer's disease has no cure.
Some treatments are offering hope but nothing significant. Medical research indicates that Alzheimer's may very well begin developing in people decades before it surfaces. Science is working on zeroing in on the indications early on in an attempt to delay or possibly even find some sort of cure prior to onset. In the meantime, the numbers are rising, the toll is devastating and the burden on caregivers destroys their lives along with their loved ones.
All around the nation, Alzheimer's advocates rally sharing information and support raising money for research.
In Orange County, an annual gathering of concerned citizens came together for Alzheimer's Orange County's 19th annual fundraising event held this season at Balboa Bay Resort. Underwritten by title sponsors George and Julia Argyros, the Saturday evening black-tie dinner raised a record total exceeding $550,000.
Themed "Broadway Memories: Back Stage," some 300 guests experienced what was arguably the most beautifully designed and executed charity gala of the spring season in Newport Beach. With no cure for Alzheimer's, at least a gala such as this sent a message of hope and inspiration to many in attendance with very personal connection to the disease.
Designed by Elite OC Productions, the Balboa Bay Resort ballroom was transformed into an amazing New York Broadway Theater. Platforms were constructed at one end of the ballroom to replicate the levels of a theater and guests were seated at elegant tables on risers. There was no question that the fantastic experience had the personal stamp of Orange County's remarkable Julia Argyros.
An al fresco cocktail reception poolside at Balboa Bay Resort led into the seated dinner, auction and entertainment featuring a review of Broadway memories. Star performances by Cheyenne Jackson, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Megan Hilly brought the audience to their feet.
Alzheimer's Orange County president and COO Jim McAleer praised the dedicated volunteer and co-chairs making the event a success and welcomed the honorees of the night. They included John Kelley, Debi and Tom Pavlik, and corporate philanthropists HCP Inc. Discount Tire and Service Centers.
The event committee deserving praise for a monumental effort included Debi Pavlik, Jacqueline DuPont Carlson, Lia Iacocca Assad, Nelly Harris, Bette Aitken, Alison Hahn, Alaina Stamos, and Leriza Panem-Bacchus.
Major donors contributing to the success were Lia and Victor Assad, Bette and Wylie Aitken, Debi and Tom Pavlik, Matt McCormick, Sidney Peterson, Sherry and Alec Abbott, the Beaumont family, the Frome family, the Young family, the Iacocca family and title sponsor underwriters Julia and George Argyros, among many others.
One hundred percent of funds raised remain in the O.C. supporting Alzheimer's care, support and research in the community.
To learn more visit alzoc.org.
B.W. COOK is editor of the Bay Window, the official publication of the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.