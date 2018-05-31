The Crowd: Laura’s House hosts luncheon to support domestic violence shelter

The triad were brought together by Visit Newport Beach. The Saturday afternoon fashion event attracted a chic crowd seated on the terrace fronting Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island. Badia addressed the audience speaking on fashion in film. He was joined by costume designers Nadia Haders and Paco Delgado who were later honored at an evening reception hosted by the film festival. Kudos were delivered to both designers with the Breakout Award going to Haders for work on the film “Get Out” and the Icon Award to Delgado for his work on films “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Les Miserables.”