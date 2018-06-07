The Crowd: ‘Hamilton’ cast and crew prepare meals for O.C. needy

For over three decades, SPIN, led by executive director Jean Wegener and associate Frazier handling special events and volunteer services, has also quietly and without fanfare managed to feed the needy on the street. The organization houses homeless families with children in permanent housing, offers job counseling, credit counseling, health resources, wardrobes and so much more on a budget where some 91% of every dollar raised goes directly to the cause with overhead expense one of the smallest percentages of any nonprofit in the region.