The Crowd: Big Canyon Country Club opens its doors to Angelitos de Oro

The star was truly impressed with the performance and wanted to meet the entertainer, so his bodyguards brought him over to the piano bar where he thanked Rugless and then proceeded to sit down at the piano playing and singing “Overjoyed,” one of his songs that topped the charts back in 1985. Following dinner, Wonder and his wife attended “The Color Purple” performance, and to the surprise of the cast, he went backstage following curtain call to congratulate all of the performers in the show.