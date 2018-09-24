Trustee Karen Yelsey brings experience, deep familiarity to the race

I have to hand it to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa). It’s not often that I have any praise for the decisions he makes, but he made a good one when he declined to show up for the 48th District candidates forum at Mesa Verde United Methodist Church in Costa Mesa. Had he been there, the standing room-only crowd would have spent 90 minutes noticing how poorly he compared to his challenger, Harley Rouda, who spoke intelligently and compassionately on a wide slate of issues, and who reaffirmed to many in attendance that there’s really no question who’s the better, smarter, kinder choice for our district. Let’s right a 30-year wrong, friends and neighbors, by sending a good and honest man to represent us in Washington.