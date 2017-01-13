Biz News: Juice Served Here to open its first cafe in Newport Beach

Juice Served Here, a cold-pressed juice chain with locations throughout the Los Angeles area and at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, is bringing its first restaurant concept to Newport's Lido Marina Village with a soft opening scheduled for Jan. 23.

JSH Marina Cafe at 3418 Via Lido will serve breakfast and lunch. Items will include smoothie bowls, nut milk-based shakes and lemonades.

*

H.B. hotel to renovate guest rooms and open new restaurant

The Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel in Huntington Beach recently began a refresh of its 157 guest rooms and its public spaces.

The rooms will get updates such as new furniture and flooring. A news release described the decor as "sleek and modern art and graphics, moody ocean shades, windswept ripples and retro-inspired prints and furnishings."

The work is scheduled to be completed in March.

The hotel's Zimzala restaurant and bar has closed and will reopen in April as Pacific Hideaway, described as a "modern American restaurant with Asian roots, celebrating island flavors of Southeast Asia, Latin America and Japan."

Pacific Hideaway will feature a patio and lounge with views of the Huntington Beach Pier.

*

Costa Mesa clothing company launches online store

Costa Mesa-based women's clothing company AU & Co. has launched an online store at auandcompany.com.

AU & Co. designs "apparel inspired by a sense of West Coast ease using [locally sourced] deadstock and recycled fabric, creating an individual and unique touch to each piece," the company, founded last year, said in a statement.

*

Shopoff acquires Newport office building

Shopoff Realty Investments, based in Irvine, has acquired a Newport Beach office building for $15.4 million, according to a news release.

The three-story building at 4440 Von Karman Ave. contains 44,434 square feet.

"We are employing our strategic plan to actively lease up the property and to increase rents that are currently below market rates," Shopoff Executive Vice President David Placek said in a statement. "With high market occupancy, upward momentum on rental rates and an attractive location, this asset is well-positioned to be stabilized in the near future."

*

Newport-based developer plans Beaumont housing community

Newport Beach-based RSI Communities recently bought 228 acres in Beaumont in Riverside County to develop a 981-unit master-planned community of energy-efficient homes, according to a news release.

The development, called Olivewood, is scheduled to break ground this year. Homes priced in the high $200,000s to $300,000s will be available starting in 2018.

*

Newport Beach law firm donates shoes

Johnson Attorneys Group, based in Newport Beach, collected 210 pairs of new and used shoes in its holiday drive for Soles4Souls.

The shoes were delivered to Soles4Souls' warehouse in Fullerton. The company also is collecting shoes this month to donate in February.

"We may not be able to walk in the shoes of the less fortunate, but at least we can take steps to do something positive and get shoes on their feet," Johnson Attorneys Group founder James Johnson said in a statement.

*

Charity event raises $15,000 for water stations

Arbor Real Estate, based in Newport Beach, recently hosted a party to benefit the Rob Machado Foundation.

The event featured food, music and a raffle and raised more than $15,000 to help install refillable water stations at Newport Beach schools, starting with Newport Elementary School.