Listen up politicians: Today’s youth are tomorrow’s registered voters

Hello. My name is Anna Walburger. I am an eighth-grader from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, and I am part of the Associated Student Body at Ensign Intermediate School.
Our leadership teacher recently partnered with an oratory program based at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Last fall, we had the opportunity to write and deliver speeches about any topic we wanted, and I chose to write mine on political activism for our nation's youth. I won a competition with my speech and will be traveling to D.C in May to deliver it on the Ford's Theatre stage.
Though I initially wrote the speech a few months ago, it pertains to the world more than ever in the current times. I have seen the success of the recent student school walkouts and of the March for our Lives, and though this speech does not specifically address the importance of stricter gun control laws, it encourages youth everywhere to stand up for what they believe in.
I hope that the national attention around teenagers and their political opinions does not last for just a moment, but continues to grow and inspire change. However, this won't just happen on its own. To keep this movement alive, all of us must work for change, work for a voice and work for attention from our leaders.
This speech I have written stresses this, and provides ideas for those of all ages. I would like to motivate my peers to take action and prove to adults that our ideas are valid and our voices are not to be ignored.
Here is an excerpt:
We live in a nation where any citizen over the age of 18 can vote for our political leaders, and anyone in our nation has the freedom to voice their opinions, including students like myself.
Currently, many people are frustrated with the actions of their elected government leaders. But why doesn't it change? Because the same demographic continues to have the most influence on U.S. politics: old people.
Now, I know people over 40 are not that old, but from the perspective of this 14-year-old, in this particular case, any non-millennials fall under this category. But are they the only ones who have opinions in how our nation should be run, or what should be happening in our schools and communities?
No. They're just the only ones who voice them.
I believe that my generation needs to become more politically aware and active, even on a small scale, to gain the power to shape our future. As much as I appreciate previous generations' activism, their interests may not reflect those of my generation — the ones who will go on to feel the effect of the current policies of our nation in the coming days ahead.
What's happening in Washington today will affect us tomorrow. We have to make sure our voice is heard, but how? If you are 18 and older, and a citizen of the U.S., you absolutely have to vote.
As one of our past presidents, Barack Obama said just recently, `You cannot complain if you didn't vote; you did not exercise the power the Constitution gives us that people fought for … This is entirely under your control. If you don't like how things are going, you gotta vote.'
Many people choose not to vote because they don't think their single ballot can spark any change. However, 1 plus 1 plus 1, etc., can add up to thousands of voices, all fighting for the same cause. A thousand voices is far from insignificant.
Now it's pretty clear that I am not eligible to vote. So what can I do? For young people, it's even as simple as caring about politics. Politicians should realize that today's teens are tomorrow's registered voters, so the more interest we show, the more they will try to involve us in the process.
Some politicians believe that teenagers are immature or unaware. How amazing would it be to finally open their eyes to the potential we hold? Watching the news or picking up a newspaper, paying attention in history class, following elections or having questions or concerns about what's going on in our nation are all easy ways to become aware.
In the near future — all the decisions and policies being made in the government right now, will be forced upon our generation.
If we don't make the effort to know the branches of the legal system before we are old enough to vote, what kind of nation do you think we will be able to maintain?
A recent CNN editorial explains more ways everyone, no matter what age, can be politically active.
Here are a few:
- Know who your local legislators and politicians are and how to get in touch with them.
- Identify an issue you care about and pursue it.
- Attend City Council or town hall meetings.
- Get to know your local school board.
- Go to a museum, state or national park, cultural center or historical society.
These are all basic ways to make a difference in our community and start to gain the power to influence our tomorrow.
I encourage you: Take a break from focusing on your current problems and circumstances and start looking towards the future. Be aware. Start learning about what you can do now.
Be involved, be educated, be active, because if we don't act, who will?
Costa Mesa resident ANNA WALBURGER is a member of the Associated Student Body at Ensign Intermediate School.