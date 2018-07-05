This is not who we are as Americans. Or is it?

The Senate consists of 47 Democrats and two independents who represent more than half of the population, and 51 Republicans who represent less than half of the population. This obviously does not represent the will of the people. An institution created with the lofty responsibility of giving “advice and consent” has become an enabling tool to suppress democracy. Representatives of less than half of the population now have the power to impose their slanted view of the Constitution on the entire nation, for decades to come. This is who we are.