Costa Mesa City Council has a message for residents: We don’t care what you think

To the state Legislature, we need you to know how much we dislike Sacramento and your values. When we ask you for help on our sober-living home (SLH) crisis, for state regulators to be placed in our county, or for anything else that we may need to keep our residents safe from the scourge of the SLH crisis, please ignore us. We have essentially flipped you the symbolic bird and want to ensure that you feel slighted by us and have no desire to prioritize an essentially Costa Mesa issue (SLH). Stay angry at us, Sacramento.