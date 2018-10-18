Sandy Genis can help unify opposing sides in Costa Mesa

It is vital that our mayor be able to lead this group by setting the tone in how decisions are made for its citizens. While I believe it’s crucial for our mayor to have the experience and background to serve in this important role, it is vital they possess the temperament and qualities of a good leader. The ability to model civility and respectful behavior toward others, listen with an open mind to ideas, operate in an ethical manner, and share the credit for successes with the team is essential in a effective leader.