LGBTQ Pride is more than a party in Laguna Beach

The month of June is officially LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month in Laguna Beach, as proclaimed by Mayor Toni Iseman and the City Council over a year ago.
It is the time of year when our wonderful city celebrates and honors the rich contributions of the gay community to Laguna Beach.
Part of this month-long celebration is Laguna Beach Pride, which takes place this year over the weekend of June 1-3.
A true partnership between the city of Laguna Beach, Visit Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee, Laguna Beach Pride welcomes both visitors and residents alike to participate in the annual festivities, from dancing the night away at Main Street Bar & Cabaret and the legendary Boom Boom Room to Aloha Drag Bingo Brunch at Royal Hawaiian to soaking up the sun at the West Street Beach Party.
It is important to say that Pride is more than just a party. Pride creates a sense of belonging for people who may not feel it. Pride opens its arms to everyone who finds it comforting, uplifting and empowering.
Pride gives hope to those who feel that life may never get better. Pride provides the space to be who you are. Pride is the possibility of love, freedom and self-expression.
Everyone is invited. The West Street Beach Party is open to all ages and families. The Pride Pavilion at Mountain Street is also open to everyone, although guests under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Laguna Beach Pride strives to ensure that our young LGBTQ residents and visitors also have the experience of finding themselves reflected and honored in our community.
As previously stated by Iseman: Laguna Beach does not merely tolerate the gay community. Laguna Beach embraces the gay community.
For more information, visit lagunabeachpride.org.
CHRIS TEBBUTT is co-founder of the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee.