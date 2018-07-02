Border walls might be an unfortunate reality but they are a necessity

If I lived in a perfect world there would be no need for walls at our border. But many of us know we need a wall.
If I lived in a perfect world I would have confidence people from other countries coming here wish my country no ill will. But I know some do wish us ill will and perpetrate unspeakable crimes against our people and inevitably cost us billions of dollars.
If I lived in a perfect world I could believe there is no need for law enforcement. But we do need it.
If I lived in a perfect world we would never worry that my country would be under assault from people from outside our country and even from our own citizens. But we are.
If I lived in a perfect world I would have faith that the people who swear an oath to protect and defend after elected to public office would do so. But many times they make excuses as to why they will not.
If I lived in a perfect world I would not have to bear arms to protect my family and myself. But I need to.
If I lived in a perfect world my children and grandchildren, friends and neighbors would be secure. But we are not secure because of the inaction of our government.
The American people live this nightmare delivered to us by the very people “we” have chosen to defend our interests. Past and present leadership at the local, county, state and federal level have let us down over the years and now because Americans have decided we have had enough the very gates of hell have opened up on the government the people of this great nation have chosen to represent us at the federal level.
Why? Because we dare to object to tyranny and the globalists whose plans for the world were disrupted after this last election cycle.
Our founders understood this possible future for our Republic and gave us a system of government to protect our freedoms. Our founders lived under extreme tyranny and fought back and then after winning the battle against the “crown,” they gave us our Republic and our Constitution; what magnificent gifts.
My prayer is that the American people, through our system of government, will wake up and protect our country from those elected officials and groups who would undermine and steal our future. Yes, I believe even here in my beautiful state of California that we might save ourselves as we continue our march toward a more “perfect union.”
I pray for this for our future posterity. What say you?
Juli Hayden
Newport Beach