Mom, at 94, continues to give straight answers to life’s questions

Mom has always been my champion. I recall in the fifth grade at Lindbergh Elementary School my teacher harshly berating me in front of the class for some insignificant infraction. I told Mom. She was so upset that she had a tête-à-tête with the teacher the next day. If I were to receive a tongue-lashing, Mom made very clear, she'd administer it (and, boy, did she over the years). No classroom histrionics.