O.C. and Costa Mesa in desperate need of supportive housing

I read with interest the commentary by Scott Larson and John Moorlach, “Orange County needs housing solutions for the homeless” (Daily Pilot, Aug. 11) and agree heartily.

Orange County and Costa Mesa need permanent, supportive housing for the homeless. Prior to the current federal administration, the Housing and Urban Development Department discontinued funding for emergency shelters, instead focusing on permanent supportive housing.

I would like to know where Costa Mesa’s Senate Bill 2 zones are in the city. I’d also like to know of the plans for the SB 2 zones in our city. (The bill requires every jurisdiction to identify potential zones where new emergency shelters can be located without discretionary review by the local government.)

Isn’t it time to meet, again, with Mercy House to develop a permanent, supportive housing facility in Costa Mesa? Isn’t it time to meet with the neighbors of city-owned land near the police department to enable permanent supportive housing to be established there?

Isn’t it time to seek out affordable housing builders to develop affordable housing in our city? Wouldn’t it be a big accomplishment for the city to purchase the old Costa Mesa Motor Inn and establish permanent, supportive housing or affordable homes on that property?

There continues to be much work to be done, and I support permanent, supportive housing for Costa Mesa residents, families and individuals who don’t have a safe place to sleep at night.

Margaret Mooney

Costa Mesa

Humans, pets need shelter

I grew up in a state that would never let people live on the streets or in vehicles. They helped. Orange County is mostly an affluent county. What’s the problem here? Greed and other priorities.

So much money goes into feel-good and fun activities, not helping the helpless. And our homeless animals are another issue — ending up in O.C. kill shelters.

I’ve met several homeless humans whose lives have meaning and companionship because they could keep their pets.

Lynn Copeland

Lynn Copeland

Huntington Beach

Trustee should know Swun has been a waste

Patrice Apodaca interviewed Newport Mesa Unified School District trustee Martha Flour, who responded to a question about the Swun Math program, which Apodaca called “riddled with errors.”

Flour said there had been some missteps, but “we have moved on.”

As a classroom teacher of 39 years, I think Flour’s comment trivialized the impact of Swun Math. Teachers spent hours in training and, later, puzzling over ways to teach math curriculum that did not add up. Teachers spent hours trying to explain the confusing program to parents, unable to figure out their children’s homework. Worst of all, some students with four years of faulty math curriculum now lack the basics to move on to higher math.

Flour says the NMUSD board has “moved on,” neither taking responsibility for the teacher time and money wasted, nor for Swun Math’s negative effects on the students.

I recognize Flour’s long term of service to NMUSD, but will look to the next school board election for new candidates.

Carrie Slayback

Newport Beach

Flight path still getting noisier

Lee Pearl’s Aug. 18 article in the Daily Pilot provides insight to partially explain why there is more concentrated noise and pollution from planes departing John Wayne Airport.

The new Federal Aviation Administration’s Metroplex has made a bad situation worse for those of us living under the flight path. I recently sent the email to John Wayne Airport Access and Noise Office, pointing out that the aircraft noise has been even louder than in the past.

Patrick Gormley

Newport Beach

City foolish to turn away state money

A recent Daily Pilot headline reads, “Newport won’t apply for gas-tax money for road repair” (Aug. 12).

Five City Council members decided to use $480,000 of taxpayer money to advance their political point of view. They even unabashedly admitted to it. They say that they are sending a signal to Sacramento with their vote.

They are using taxpayer money to promote their political views. It is only fair that the city be reimbursed this amount from their campaign war chests. Alternatively, the honorable thing to do is to rescind this vote and show their commitment to fiscal responsibility — a platform on which they ran.

That $480,000 is a lot of money, which could be used to reduce the unfunded pension liabilities.

Jamshed Dastur

Balboa Island

Carnett is reminder of good times

Every week I read Jim Carnett’s column online, even though I live in Glendale. I miss Newport Beach and the cool salt air. His articles always make me feel nostalgic for our good times on the island.

I wanted to tell you what an inspiration he is to so many of your readers. I admire the strength you find from your faith as you face the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Thank you for sharing your journey.

Joyce (Miller) McNiff

Glendale

Kind people

Thank you to the kind people, who came from we don’t know where, to help us push our car to a safe place off of Irvine Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 14. That was heartening and reassures me people are still kind, gentle and helpful to other humans.

Lana Larsen

Newport Beach

